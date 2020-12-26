GATE CITY, VA - Anna Bell Hammond Gray 84, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Anna had many enjoyments in life some of the ones she enjoyed most were bowling, pitching horseshoes, and going to Carter-Fold where she loved to dance. She also loved working in her yard as well as spending time with family and friends. Anna Bell was a loving wife, mom, mamaw, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Ellis” Hammond; son, Junior Hammond; brother, Jerry Herron; parents, Clarence and Kathleen Herron.
Survivors include her loving husband of 22 years, Charles Gray; daughters, Paula Green and husband Kevin, Jessica Shafer, and Jennifer Waye and husband Bobby; grandchildren, Kelsey Green, Chase Green, Dalton Hammond, Dylan Messer, and Ethan Morse; sisters, Shirley Williams and Jeanette Shew; sisters-in-law, Gladys Haynes, Joyce Manis, Rita Lane, and Kathy Barker; along with a host of extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will be conducted at the Wisely Cemetery in Gate City.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Hammond Gray Family.