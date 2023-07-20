Ann Woodson St. Martin Conklin, 82, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023, with her son and daughter by her side, after a courageous fight with cancer. She was born on September 5, 1940, in Gate City, Virginia, to the late James Ney St. Martin and Ann Coleman St. Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frederick James ("Jim") Conklin. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Ann Louise Pate and son-in-law Jimmy Pate of Fletcher, North Carolina; her son Frederick Conklin and daughter-in-law Brenda Conklin of Smyrna, Georgia; her four grandsons, Jack Conklin, Grayson Conklin, Nicholas Pate, and Zachary Pate; her brother Roderick St. Martin of Gate City, Virginia; her cousins, whom she considered to be her brothers, Tucker Coleman of Gate City, Virginia, The Hon. Sam Coleman of Richmond, Virginia, Dr. Phillip Coleman Davis of Asheville, North Carolina, and Dr. Patrick Coleman of Atlanta, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Ann graduated from Gate City High School, where she was a majorette and homecoming queen. She earned a bachelor's degree in English and Art from East Tennessee State University and taught high school English and Art before becoming a full-time stay-at-home mother. Ann was a loving and devoted mother, sister, cousin, and friend. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and considered her role as "Nana" to her four grandsons the most important part of her life. Ann was also an avid follower of politics and never shied away from expressing her opinions. She was a member of the First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport before moving to live near her daughter and family in the Asheville area. She later lived near her son and family in Smyrna, Georgia. Ann also leaves behind her beloved animals Scarlet, Ciara, Iko, Mew Mew, and the late Beauregard and Toby. She was a lifelong, passionate fan of Elvis, whom she considered the greatest entertainer of all time.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home in Gate City, Virginia. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home, with Dr. Ted Hagen officiating. After the service, family and friends are asked to go in procession to the graveside service at Estil Cemetery in Gate City.
Grandsons Nicholas James Pate, Zachary Lee Pate, Frederick James "Jack" Conklin, III, and Charles Grayson Conklin, nephew John Woodson St. Martin, and cousin Dr. Patrick Coleman will serve as pallbearers. Roderick St. Martin, Tucker Coleman, The Hon. Sam Coleman, Dr. Philip Coleman Davis, and cousin Roderick Coleman will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Conklin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone who wishes to honor Ann's memory donate to any of the following charities:
