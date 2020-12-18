BLUFF CITY - Ann Von Cannon Griffith, age 93, of Bluff City, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Ann was born in the Elk Mills Community of Carter County to the late Aaron Frank and Rebecca Jane Miller Von Cannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Griffith in 2010; one brother, Denver Von Cannon, and three sisters, Edna V. Potter, Bonnie V. Prince, and an infant sister, Gladys Von Cannon.
Ann attended Milligan College where she was both Queen of the Burley Bowl and Miss Milligan College. She also played on the women’s basketball team. After graduating with a degree in education, she began her teaching career in Sullivan County, TN. She taught health and physical education at Bluff City High School and was the physical education teacher at Sullivan East High School as well as the Women’s Volleyball coach and Women’s Track Team coach. “Mrs. G.” encouraged many talented female athletes to pursue their dreams.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Bluff City where she was active in the Gleaners’ Circle and sang in the church choir. She also served up fantastic fried chicken and tasty potato salad at Homecoming suppers. She presided as President of the Fairmount Garden Club and was also the President of the Bluff City Music Club. She was an avid fan of the Lady Vols, a passionate collector of American Fostoria crystal, and an active fisherman who loved to catch and eat catfish.
Along with her husband of 60 years, Earl, they raised three children, enjoyed six grandchildren, and were blessed with sixteen great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered by her son Lynn D. Griffith and his wife Judy of Bluff City, as well as her daughters, Ava G. Crane (husband Larry D. Crane – deceased) of Indianapolis, IN and Kathy G. Houser and her husband Mike of Palm Harbor, FL. Grandchildren include: Jeff and Kristen Griffith of Maryville, TN; Eric and Holly Griffith of Bluff City, TN; Aaron Crane and Carrie Schroeder of Indianapolis, IN; Autumn Letendre (husband Captain Brian Letendre – deceased) of Indianapolis, IN; Anthony and Katie Crane of Troy, OH ; and Adrian and Emily Crane of Indianapolis, IN. Several nieces and nephews will also cherish their memories of her. In the last few years of her life, Ann was fortunate to have caregivers who were like family. They include Britanie Frye, Stephnee Lloyd, and Crystal Comer. With their attention and love, she was able to pass peacefully in her own home.
A service to honor the life of Ann Griffith will be held at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home in Bluff City, TN. with Pastor Ron Whitacre and Dr. Jonathan Feathers officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home prior to the service from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 am Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Shelby Hills Cemetery in Bristol, TN. Guest are ask to arrive by 9:50.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Ann and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.