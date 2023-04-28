The angels took Ann Smith home on April 26, 2023. She was born March 31, 1934, in Trenton, Maine. She met a sailor, fell in love, and moved to Tennessee at 20 years old. She was born to the late Maurice and Annie (Corbett) Day. Ann will be remembered as a God-fearing woman who loved life and making others smile. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her; she will be deeply missed.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bill (The King) Smith, parents Maurice and Annie Day, brother Billy (Mary) and granddaughter Mandy LaJoie (Ann’s partner in crime).
Left behind to cherish her memories are her four daughters, Betty Garst (Danny), Kim Castle (Donnie), Amy Cross (Daryl), and Pamela Davidson. Then there were all her favorites - the grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Billy, Stephanie and Noel, Jeff, Hannah, Rachel, Donna, Amber, Darwin, Holden, Kelsey and Clayton, Madelline and Lakota, Brooklyn, Alex, Christian, Rylee, Finley, Dayton, Jubilee, Austyn, and Lincoln.
Ann remained in the home she moved into in 1969. For the last 2 ½ years, this was possible due to her caregiver, Veronica Hinson, who is now a member of the Smith clan. Ann was a devoted wife and old-fashioned in all her ways. Bill never left for work without her cooking him a great breakfast. Ann’s happiest times were when she had as much of her family around as possible in her house, breaking bread and eardrums. She was a devoted mama, grandmama, and great-grandmama.
The Smith family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, April 30, from
3 - 4 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Memorial Park. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm with Karen Doucette officiating. A Committal Service will be held on Monday, May 1, at 10:30 am in the Chapel of Mausoleum II in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Smith family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664 are in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081.