The angels took Ann Smith home on April 26, 2023. She was born March 31, 1934, in Trenton, Maine. She met a sailor, fell in love, and moved to Tennessee at 20 years old. She was born to the late Maurice and Annie (Corbett) Day. Ann will be remembered as a God-fearing woman who loved life and making others smile. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her; she will be deeply missed.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bill (The King) Smith, parents Maurice and Annie Day, brother Billy (Mary) and granddaughter Mandy LaJoie (Ann’s partner in crime).

