KINGSPORT - Ann Phyllis Soltis, 81, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Soltis family.

