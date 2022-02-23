John 14:1-4
” Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in
God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. And where I go you know, and the way you know.”
Our dear mother, Ann P. Isner, went home to be with Jesus and her beloved son and husband. Ann loved the Lord, life and her family. Ann was the last surviving member of her family, preceded in death by parents Joe and Hazel Phillips and her brothers and sisters.
Many people knew her as “Mom” - her door was always open. She shared every meal - no one ever left her house hungry. Her laughter was complete joy and happiness – a real “treasure”! If you heard it – you knew it was Mom – it was her signature.
Ann was born in Parsons, West Virginia. After graduation she moved to Washington DC where she worked for the FBI. She returned to Elkins, West Virginia where she worked as a Medical Records Transcriptionist. Ann worked at Munal Clinic as the Medical Records Secretary for many years upon moving to Kingsport. She and Mack attended Bethel Presbyterian Church where they were very active in the youth ministry. She met Mack Isner at a square dance; they married in October of 1953. They had three children and 65 years of marriage. Mack preceded her in death in April 2011.
In 1973 the family moved to Bloomingdale where Ann worked at Kingsley Elementary School. “Mrs. Isner” became well known in the community and retired after 25 years of service.
Ann attended Kingsley United Methodist Church where she was an active member for many years; she was deeply loved by her church family. Ann loved to have fun and play jokes on people. We know her laughter will be heard all over heaven.
Ann was preceded in death by her beloved son, Stephen A. Isner and her husband Mack Isner.
Ann is survived by her daughter and best friend, Maxine L. Isner; her son, Andy G. Isner; Lana Montgomery, daughter of her heart and Megan Hammonds, granddaughter of her heart; her sister-in-law who was her travelling buddy, more like a sister, Thelma Jean Garner of Elkins, West Virginia, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins and her special friend, Cegerna Jones, who she loved dearly; many, many sons and daughters who she “adopted” over the years – she loved them like her own. And she loved her granddogs “Sophie” and “Cato”.
A service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Kingsley United Methodist Church, 2828 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37660 with Pastor Ray Amos and Pastor Amy Sumrall. Burial will follow in the Garden of Gethsemane at East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee, 37617.
The family would like to thank Encompass Health in Kingsport, Tennessee, Amedisys Hospice and Providence Companion Care for their love, support and service. They would also like to express their sincere gratitude to those who served her with all their hearts over the past few months, John and Laura, Kelli, Teresa, Carrigan and Mackenzie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Kingsley United Methodist Church, the Salvation Army or The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Ann P. Isner.