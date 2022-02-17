ROGERSVILLE - Ann Mounts Benedetto, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph V. Benedetto, parents Willard and Ethel Hunt Mounts, Sr., grandson Stephen Misicka, sisters Mildred Mounts, Betty Ann Mounts and Peggy Cunningham, brothers Johnny Mounts and Artemus Mounts, nephew, Kenny Mounts.
She is survived by her daughters Tammy Becker of Cincinnati, OH, Rhonda Misicka and husband Mike of Chicago, IL, sons Robert Benedetto and wife Shannon, Jeff Mijanovich and wife Angela all of Rogersville, sister Elizabeth Pressey and husband Jack of Paris, TN, brothers William Mounts and wife Kathy of Rogersville, Willard Mounts, Jr. and wife Ona of Springfield, OH, Paul Kenneth Mounts and wife Urszula of Daytona Beach, FL, Robert "Bob" Mounts and wife Marilyn of White Pine, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 20, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Fred Dimond officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
