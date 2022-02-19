ROGERSVILLE - Ann Mounts Benedetto, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 20, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Fred Dimond officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
