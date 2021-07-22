“A loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and mamaw”
LIMESTONE - Ann Moore, 74 of Limestone went home to be with the Lord, unexpectedly Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Ann was born in Pulaski, VA on April 10, 1947, a daughter of the late George and Dora Lawson. She resided in this area most of her life. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Turnmire. Ann married Terry Moore on October 19, 1979 in Burnsville, NC. She was a homemaker and member of Cherry Hill FWB Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, mamaw, sister and friend who love to make crafts.
Ann is survived by her husband of 42 years, Terry Moore; two daughters, Melissa Rush (Mike) of Fall Branch and Rhonda Turnmire of Limestone; two sons, Jason Turnmire of Houston, TX and Clint Moore (Ashley) of Jonesborough; Six grandchildren, Stephanie Light (Jeremy) of Fall Branch, Kasey Guy (Hunter) of Fall Branch, Aron Singleton of Bristol, VA, Kansas Turnmire of Houston, TX, Ethan Moore of Jonesborough, and Colt Turnmire of Houston, TX; two brothers, George “GT” Lawson of Limestone, and Marvin Lawson (Louise) of Fall Branch; several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Emily Jones and Tammy Birdwell, and her dog, Abby.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral service will be conducted at 7pm on Saturday, July 24th in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be 2pm on Sunday, July 25th in Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Turnmire, Jeremy Light, Hunter Guy, Clint Moore, Ethan Moore, Mike Rush, Colt Turnmire, and Aron Singleton. Those attending the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1pm, Sunday and then proceed to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2501 Hwy. 81 North, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.