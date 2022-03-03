CHURCH HILL - Ann Lawson, age 73, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. She was a member of the Church Hill Church of God where she served as the secretary for several years. Ann was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport with 20+ years of service. In her free time she enjoyed crafts, crocheting and gardening, but most of all she loved celebrating Christmas with her family. Most of all she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, mamaw, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lynn Kilgore; and mother, Velma Morningstar.
She is survived by her loving husband of the home, James “Bob” Lawson; 2 daughters, Lorrie Burgess (Jerry Arrington) and Karen Feagins (Greg); son, Derek Lawson; 2 grandchildren, Robbie Burgess (Beth) and Mickenzy Lewis; great-granddaughter, Sophia Burgess; sister, Barbara Moore (Roger); brother, Mike Kilgore (Shirley); and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral service will start at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Bill Clark officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Lawson family.