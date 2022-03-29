Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lew Kiser officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:15 a.m., Thursday at Gate City Funeral Home to go in procession to the graveside service.
