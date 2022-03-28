Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life.
Ann Smythe spent 72 years loving her family and friends with an unconditional love felt by everyone she met. She spent 53 years married to her surviving soulmate, Allen Smythe, who was there every step of the way during the highs and difficult times over the last several months. Together they raised three children and ended with six; 3 daughters: Lisa Dingus, Allison Butcher and Jamie Smythe & 3 sons: Brad Smythe, Jody Dingus and Rob Butcher. She loved watching her children play sports and even more enjoyed watching her grandchildren (Hannah and Hunter Dingus, Dalton Smythe, Maksim and Beckett Butcher, Gage and Cale Bass, Amber O’Berry and Kayla Dixon) and great grandchildren (Kyleigh Dixon and Jordynn Blowers)
Along with her brother Jim Kiss and mother Oneita “Granny” Kiss, who preceded her in death, Ann was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and lover of Hardee’s Diet Coke. She is also survived by Stella Kiss, the sister she never had, Debbie Kiss, a special niece and loving best friend, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She touched thousands of children’s lives working in the school system for Sullivan County. In over 30+ years, she worked at Kingsley, Brookside and Central Heights Elementary and Sullivan South High School.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lew Kiser officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:15 a.m., Thursday at Gate City Funeral Home to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Smythe family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ann K. Smythe.