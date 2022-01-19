BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ann Hathaway Marrs, 71, unexpectedly passed away at home on January 16, 2022. Ann was a resident of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, where she was born and lived most of her life. She graduated from Powell Valley High School in 1968, and from The College of William and Mary in 1972. Ann taught English and Spanish at Robert E. Aylor Junior High in the Winchester, VA area, from 1972 to 1976, when she returned to Big Stone Gap to work at the Westmoreland Coal Company’s Bullitt Mine office until its operations ended in 1994. She was with SPS in Gray, TN from 1995 to 1998, and then took a position with Crutchfield in Norton, VA when the office opened in 1998. She retired from Crutchfield in 2016.
Ann was active for many years in the Trail of the Lonesome Pine outdoor drama, both on stage and behind the scenes. She was an avid NASCAR fan, traveling with her camper to the races. When she reduced her race attendances in favor of large screen TV and a subscription to pit crew radio, she continued camping, staying often at the Four Paws Kingdom Campground & Dog Retreat in Rutherfordton, NC with her dogs Molly and Maggie Maybelle. When at home in Big Stone Gap, Ann attended many of the mountain music classes at Mountain Empire Community College, studying dulcimer, guitar, mandolin, ukulele, and string band – and at one point teaching beginning dulcimer. Recently she had traveled to performances of her new favorite: the Home Free a capella group. Ann served on the board of the MECC Buccaneer Scholarship Fund, which annually awards scholarships to deserving local students attending MECC. Ann organized many of the 1968 PVHS class reunions and most recently, with her brother Bob, organized and ran the annual Big Stone Gap high schools reunion at MECC.
Ann was predeceased by her parents Walter and Evelyn Marrs, and sister-in-law Sharon Carter Marrs.
She is survived by her brother Glenn Robert (Bobby) Marrs of Bethel Park, PA, her aunt Nelle Hathaway Thomas and cousins Barbara, Bob, and Jerry Thomas of Knoxville, cousins Anne Nickels, Alice Marrs Stump, Mary Beth Stump, and Melisssa Stump Bowman of Norton, and cousins Karen Marrs Roop, Robert Keith Roop, Sara Roop Tassone, Susan Carty Gilley, Holly Lusby Holt, and Cheryl Mcguire.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.
An online register will be made available for the Marrs family at www.holdingfuneralhoome.com
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buccaneers Scholarship fund< at Mountain Empire Community College in Ann's memory.
