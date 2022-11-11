Ann Collins Sexton Nov 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Ann Collins Sexton, 53, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022.She is preceded by her parents, The Collins.Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 35 years, Steve "Bo"; sons, Jonathan Brown and Steven Andrews Sexton; and several grandchildren.Services will be private.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Ann Collins Sexton Memorial Steve Trinity Jonathan Brown Steven Andrews Sexton Recommended for you