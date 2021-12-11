Ann Carolyn Coleman Stranberg passed away after a brief illness on December 7, 2021. Born March 20, 1938 to AB and Pauline Coleman of Kingsport, Tennessee, Carolyn grew up in Kingsport and was a 1956 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School. She was a pioneer for women in the car industry, owning Cherokee Leasing Company, becoming the first woman in the area to own a company leasing vehicles to the largest businesses in the region. Later, she co-owned Shelby Street Panache where her love of fashion and sense of style was shared with many. She was a trailblazing businesswoman of her time.
Carolyn was a competition square dancer for many years and won multiple awards. She was also an avid golfer and loved everything about the sport and made many lifelong friends on the course. Carolyn enjoyed sports, in general, and especially loved cheering on her nephews in their many sports endeavors and she was a lifelong Tennessee Volunteers fan and supporter. She was a tremendous giver and spent many years volunteering her time to her community, at The Kitchen of Hope, American Red Cross and Friends & Neighbors.
She will be remembered by many as “Aunt Carolyn,” a beloved aunt, a true friend, a trusted confidant and the life-of-the-party. She was intelligent, brave, beautiful, and strong. Her laughter is treasured by countless folks who love her deeply and will miss the many occasions they spent with her listening to music, watching games, eating good food, or going dancing. Carolyn was unique, joyful and steady, a rare jewel who is already greatly missed.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Stranberg; her parents and her stepson, Gary Clark (Germaine).
She is survived by her cousins, Jim Felix and Lois Felix; great-nephew, Thomas Throp; great-niece, Vicki Venezia (John); stepson, Richard Clark (Wanda); stepdaughter, Jaime Johnson (Drew); grandson, Chris Clark (Sarah); granddaughter, Jennifer Neubruger (John); granddaughter, Katie Jacobs (Joe); granddaughter, Melissa Clark; granddaughter, Allyssa Johnson; great-great nieces, Rachel & Regan; great-great nephews, Walker, Anthony, Josef, Sterling, Gabriel; great-great grandchildren, Mason, Cameron, Jackson, Sophie, Noah, Alyssa, Joe & Landon; and multiple other nieces and nephews. Carolyn is also survived by many special friends she loved profoundly. She leaves behind a multitude of loved ones.
The family would like to give a particular thanks to Lisa, Denise and Rachelle.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Christ Fellowship Church with Dr. Joe Mason officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Cross, 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or Friends & Neighbors, 27 North Fourth Street, First Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55401.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Carolyn Stranberg.