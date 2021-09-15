BRISTOL, TN - Ann Carol Rowland, age 77, of Bristol, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Gladys Barker Elsea and her daughter, Serri Pester.
Survivors include her husband, James Rowland, Jr; and sons, Bruce Rowland and wife Crystal and Glen Rowland and wife, Kay and seven grandchildren.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church with Rev. Andy Moehn officiating. Burial will follow in Blountville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12, Noon – 1:00 P.M., Friday prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be sent to Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church, 224 Midway Dr., Bristol, TN 37620.
