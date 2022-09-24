KINGSPORT - Ann Bingham, 93, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Wexford House after an extended illness. Born in Bristol, TN, she had resided in Kingsport since she was a young child. Ann graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and ETSU. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart Bob Bingham on September 15, 1950. Her greatest joy was raising her children and in later years loved doing things with their grandchildren. Ann was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Bingham, Sr., and 2 brothers, Billy Harkins and Harold Harkins.

