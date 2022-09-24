KINGSPORT - Ann Bingham, 93, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Wexford House after an extended illness. Born in Bristol, TN, she had resided in Kingsport since she was a young child. Ann graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and ETSU. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart Bob Bingham on September 15, 1950. Her greatest joy was raising her children and in later years loved doing things with their grandchildren. Ann was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Bingham, Sr., and 2 brothers, Billy Harkins and Harold Harkins.
Ann is survived by 3 sons, John Bingham and wife, Linda, Bob Bingham and wife, Sherry, and Jeff Bingham and wife, Aleta; 7 grandchildren, Matt and wife, Audrey, Laura and husband, Luis, Rhett and wife, Laura, Devin and wife, Kinga, Jake, Jessica and fiancé Taylor Richeson, Julianna and former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Bingham; 2 great-grandchildren, Ellie and Jack; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Preston Place Suites, The Village at Allandale and Wexford House for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Petworks (Kingsport Animal Shelter), 3101 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660.