KINGSPORT - Ann Bingham, 93, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Wexford House after an extended illness.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The family will receive friends following the service.

