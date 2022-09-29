Ann Bingham Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ann Bingham, 93, of Kingsport, died Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Wexford House after an extended illness.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The family will receive friends following the service.The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Preston Place Suites, The Village at Allandale and Wexford House for their loving care.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Petworks (Kingsport Animal Shelter), 3101 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660.Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Work Allandale And Wexford House Preston Suite Memorial Contribution Thanks Recommended for you