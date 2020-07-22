Patricia Ann Pyle Addington, 82, passed away Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, at her home. Ann was born in Kingsport where she lived most of her life. She was an active member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Ann was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kermit Addington; daughter, Debbie Addington; and sisters, Linda Pyle and Carolyn Vance.
Ann is survived by her sons, Robert Addington and wife, Tina, and Billy Addington and wife, Donna; 6 grandchildren, Tess, Garrett, Casey, Nicole, Heather and Dylan; and sister, Cathy Pyle Evans.
An inurnment service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium with Dr. Randy Frye and The Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Furniture Ministry, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Ann Addington.