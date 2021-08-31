KINGSPORT - Anita Smith Jeter, 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born December 6, 1933, in Scott County, VA, to the late Echol and Zelma Winegar Smith.
Anita was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed sewing, gardening and spending quality time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Anita was a life-long member of Temple Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star-198 Liberty Chapter, Kingsport, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley S. “Chick” Jeter; mother, Zelma “Tince” Meyer; brothers-in-law, Paul Jeter and George Jeter.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jack Jeter and wife, Ellen, Stanley Jeter and wife, Lisa, Joe Jeter; daughter, Missy Slaughter and husband, Thadd; grandchildren, Kelly Shelton, Ashley Jeter, Jackson Jeter, Stefanie Bowen, Lily Jeter, Erika Williams and Taylor Sanders; several great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Meyer; sisters-in-law, Anna Ruth Jeter and Iva Jeter; cousins, Connie Chumley and John Haynes; life-long friends, Elma Moats and family and Marie Hawkins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 am under the main portico at Oak Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Stockstill officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of David. Those attending the committal service should meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Anita’s caregivers, Nancy Burem, Kathie Nail, Ada Oliver and Rose Bogus for their compassionate care of our mother.
