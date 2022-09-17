KINGSPORT - Anita Parker Ferrell, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022, at her home. She was born in Kingsport and was a 1956 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she was a flag swinger for the band. Anita was a member of First Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Emma Parker; husband, Roy Ferrell; sisters, Erma Good, Inez Irvin, Thelma Parker; and brother, Merle Parker.
Anita is survived by her children, Suzanne (Mike) Jeter of Kingsport, Kim (Eddie) Barker of Bluff City, Lori (Tony) Rodefer of Mt. Juliet, and Lea (Jerry) Hammonds of Kingsport; eight grandchildren, special grandson, Parker Golden, Jeffrey (Callie) Jeter, Michael (Harley) Jeter, Ben Barker, Katie Barker, Jake (Tabitha) Rodefer, Meredith (JT) Minor, and Chrissy (Jordan) Miller; eight great-grandchildren, special great-granddaughter, Zoey Golden, Charlsie and Ellis Roy Jeter, Kylee Boyington and Wesley Rodefer, Millie and Isaac Minor, and Jett Miller; sister, Mavis Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Paul Helphinstine officiating.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.act.alz.org.