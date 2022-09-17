KINGSPORT - Anita Parker Ferrell, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022, at her home. She was born in Kingsport and was a 1956 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she was a flag swinger for the band. Anita was a member of First Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Emma Parker; husband, Roy Ferrell; sisters, Erma Good, Inez Irvin, Thelma Parker; and brother, Merle Parker.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video