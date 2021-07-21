FALL BRANCH - Anita Diane Cole, 57, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Graystone Healthcare in Blountville. She was born to the late Willard and Ruby (Nelson) Morelock in Honolulu, HI.
Anita attended Gunnings Baptist Church. She loved animals, going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Alyssa and Alexis Cole.
Survivors include her loving husband of sixteen years, Daniel Cole; daughter, Natasha Blakley; grandchildren, Colten and Ava Burke; sisters, Sandra Guinn (Galen), Julie Ford (Bill); nieces, Madison Ford, Casey Smith (Daniel), Andrea Mckee (Andy); great-nieces, Scarlett and Ivybelle Mckee; and great-nephew, Chance Smith.
The Cole family will honor Anita’s life with a Graveside Service on Friday, July, 23, 2021 in the Garden of Love in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 2 pm with Rev. Bob Ferguson officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Cole family has requested that the donations be made in Anita’s memory to your local Animal Shelter.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Cole family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081