Anita Carol Bevins Lawson, 68, traded her earthly home for her heavenly home on Monday, October 5th, 2020. She was born in Wise, Virginia.
She was a member of the Round Top Freewill Baptist Church in Wise.
Anita and Wayne spent essentially 43 years of their lives together inseparable. Anita has battled many illnesses throughout her life and has been on dialysis for the last four years and has become very close with all of her caretakers over a period of time. During her journey she acquired another best friend, one of her caretakers, who is known as her sister-in-law Wanda. Anyone that heard her name would always say that she was always happy and had more faith than anyone else. Anita was one of-a-kind.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Helen Bevins; grandparents, Troy Pike and wife Nora, and Duncan Bevins and wife Sindia.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Lawson who was known as her lifelong best friend; children, Brandi Lawson and fiancé James Creech, Draven Lawson, Marcus Lawson, and Zipplen Lawson; grandchildren, Christian, Bellamy, and Olivia Carol; six siblings; three brothers, Cyle Bevins and wife Pat, Randall Bevins and wife Wanda, Chris Bevins and wife Joyce; three sisters, Aldis (Tubby) Gentry and husband Gail, Becky Sturgill and husband Jody, Vickie Robinson and husband Steve all of Wise, Virginia; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Anita Lawson will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Allen Graham officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.