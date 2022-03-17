KINGSPORT - Angie Bowers, 60, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
