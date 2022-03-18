KINGSPORT - Angie Bowers, 60, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 15, 1961, in Kingsport, TN.
Angie was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She enjoyed serving others, traveling, sewing, spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.
Angie was a member of West Colonial Hills Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Arnold.
Those left to cherish Angie’s memory are her husband of 35 years, Tim Bowers; daughter, Carissa Hasseler (Zach); son, Matt Bowers (Hayley); granddaughter, Blake Bowers; parents, Elmer and Willie Arnold; sisters, Sharon Maney (Larry), Patti Burton (Donald); brother, Mike Arnold (Mary); several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Paul Sheaffer officiating.
Burial will follow in the Garden of Gethsemane at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the caregivers of the Hospice House, Bristol and Third Floor at Wilcox Hall, HVMC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 1205 Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
The care of Angie Bowers and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.