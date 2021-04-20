O mother-my-love, if you’ll give me your hand,
And go where I ask you to wander,
I will lead you away to a beautiful land,-
The Dreamland that’s waiting out yonder.
We’ll walk in a sweet posie-garden out there,
Where moonlight and starlight are streaming,
And the flowers and the birds are filling the air
With the fragrance and music of dreaming.
KINGSPORT - Angela Rayna Pannell, 64, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2021. She was met on the far side banks of Jordan by her father, Charlie D. Chase, Jr; her mother, Frances Hensley Chase, and her beloved youngest daughter, Amanda Renee Arwood.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Dawn Bragg, April Michele Rodriguez and Kevin, and Kristen Lee Hodgson and John; and ten grandchildren: Meghan Nicole Carter, Hayden Chase Hutson, Jakeb Shawn Parker, Mollie Jade Michele Parker, Gregory Scott Parker, Caitlin Michele Hodgson, Lyndsay Leigh Hodgson, Elijah Daniel Hodgson, Hannah Brooke Arwood, and Emma Lea Arwood; special friend, Dusty Bragg.
A special memorial for memories and music will be held at Hammond Park on Sunday, May 2 at 2 pm. The Hodgson family will receive friends and family afterwards at 218 W Wanola Ave.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve Angela's family.