KINGSPORT - Angela Nicole “Nikki” Stapleton, 41, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Nikki was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Spitzer; sister, Connie Spitzer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Nancy Stapleton.
Nikki is survived by her husband, Bobby Stapleton, children, Cody Stapleton and Courtney Stapleton (Tanner Dixon); mother, Minnie Spitzer; sisters, Sherry Skelton, Christy Evans (Ritchie), and Amy Cross (Kenny); brothers, James “Bub” Spitzer, Jr. and Jason Spitzer; special pet companion, Craig; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lester Helton and Rev. Elser Bailey officiating. A graveside service will follow to Howe’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Spitzer, James Spitzer, Tanner Dixon, Cody Stapleton, Josh Calton, and Kenny Mendenhall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the funeral to assist the family with the expenses.
To leave an online message for the Stapleton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Stapleton family.