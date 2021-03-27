MT. CARMEL - Angela Michelle Barrett, 41, of Mt Carmel, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 26th, 2021.
Born in 1979 in Kingsport, TN to Michael and Betty East. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School class of 1996. Angela spent most of her adult life fighting health issues however, she never let it get her down. She was a kind, sincere, and above all a loving soul. She always had a smile and a kind word to say. Her daughter, Chloe, was her life. She is now in the Lord's sweet hands and walking on the streets of gold with her new body. Angela will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know her.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse and Mary Mitchell, Elizabeth Barnette and Andrew Hutchins.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Chloe Barrett; parents, Mike and Betty East; brothers, Dustin East and wife Samantha, Michael East; sisters, Elizabeth Green, Jennifer Amyx; several nieces and nephews; one great niece; five great nephews; and best friend, Eric Owenby.
Visitation will be held on Monday March 29th from 5pm to 7pm at Trinity Memorial. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Kermit Calhoun officiating, singers, and Chris Carrol providing the eulogy.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.