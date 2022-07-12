GATE CITY, VA - Angela Lynn Moore, 65, Gate City, VA, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Angela was born in Sullivan County, TN on November 29, 1956, and was the daughter of the late John Benton Swiger and Rose Marie Hurst.
She was a graduate of Gate City High School (1974) and East Tennessee State University.
She was a Registered Nurse with Holston Valley, Wellmont, and Ballad Health.
In addition to her parents, her sister Tamera Ann Orfield preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Rickey Moore, Gate City, VA; daughter, Jennifer Nicole Moore, Gate City, VA; stepmother, Beulah (Anderson) Swager, Weber City, VA; she is also survived by her nieces Patricia Orfield and Rebecca Orfield; friends, Mary McMillian, Kingsport, TN, Gayle Cleek, Gate City, VA, along with many other friends, and colleagues of Ballad Health.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Justin Smith officiating. Judy McConnell will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, in Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m., for the graveside service.
