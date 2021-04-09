KINGSPORT - Angela Kimberlin, 52, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at her residence. She was born January 31, 1969, in Kingsport, to the late Howard and Sherry Harkleroad Surgener.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Buddy Osborne officiating.
The Entombment and Committal Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19 those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Kingsport, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
