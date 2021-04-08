KINGSPORT - Angela Kimberlin, 52, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at her residence. She was born January 31, 1969, in Kingsport, to the late Howard and Sherry Harkleroad Surgener.
Angela was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother and sister whose greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with her family.
She enjoyed gardening, making floral arrangements, wreaths, crafts and working in her yard.
Angela retired from the Tennessee Department of Safety as a driver’s license examiner.
In addition to her parents, Angela was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of thirty-three years, Danny Kimberlin; son, Emmet Kimberlin; sister, Tammy King (Johnny); brothers-in-law, Fred Kimberlin (Patty) and Shane Kimberlin; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Buddy Osborne officiating.
The Entombment and Committal Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19 those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Kingsport, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Angela Kimberlin and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.