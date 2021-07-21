Angela Crisp Jul 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angela Crisp, 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Crisp family.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Angela Crisp Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.