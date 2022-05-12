NORTON, VA – Angela Carpenter, 60, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital. She was a former employee at Kids Central. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Carter and Mae Ella Daniels Carter; three sisters, Glory Carter Arnold, Michelle Carter and Wilma Faye Carter; and a brother, Ronnie Carter.
She is survived by her husband, David Carpenter of Norton, Va.; a daughter, Damiya Carpenter Garvin and her husband Jonathan Lamar Garvin of Garnett, SC; a son, Courtland Ramon Gales of Norton, Va.; a grandson, Courtland Deairick Gales of Norton, Va.; a granddaughter, Maleeyia Gales of Norton, Va.; a brother, David Carter of Yonkers, NY; and a host of other family members.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Friday, May 13, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Steve Peake officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Cemetery, Dryden, Va.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Carpenter family.