BLOUNTVILLE - Angela "Beth" Medlin, 51, of Blountville, passed away peacefully in the home on November 8, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Beth was born in Kingsport on April 18, 1971 and was a 1989 graduate of Sullivan Central High School. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in business from King University. Before her illness, Beth held the position of practice administrator for Seasons of Bristol, ETSU Pediatrics in Johnson City and later worked in the same capacity for Appalachian Orthopedics in Bristol, TN.

