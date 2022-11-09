BLOUNTVILLE - Angela "Beth" Medlin, 51, of Blountville, passed away peacefully in the home on November 8, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Beth was born in Kingsport on April 18, 1971 and was a 1989 graduate of Sullivan Central High School. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in business from King University. Before her illness, Beth held the position of practice administrator for Seasons of Bristol, ETSU Pediatrics in Johnson City and later worked in the same capacity for Appalachian Orthopedics in Bristol, TN.
Beth was strong in her faith and enjoyed her bible study sessions. She also liked scrapbooking, but her true enjoyment came from her constant companions, the "baby yorks," Ollie and Olivia.
Beth was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Nelse and Pearl Fleenor; paternal grandfather Raymond Frye; and step-father Jack Reed.
She leaves behind her husband, Gary Medlin; sons, Hunter and Grayson Osborne; step-son, Matthew Medlin; step-daughter, Meghan Medlin; mother, Jenny Reed; father, Brad Frye (Jane); sister, Rachel Cunningham; paternal grandmother, Gertrude Frye; special aunt, Ruby Gentry; special cousins, Melisa Morse, Nikki Addison, and Phyllis Davis; best friends, Cherryl Cole, Kathy Ketron, Kaylie Joyner, The Fun Girls, and her special baby Yorkies, Oliver and Olivia.
On Friday, November 11, 2022, a Memorial Service will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Fall Creek Baptist Church, 1600 Fall Creek Road, Kingsport. A service will be conducted immediately after, with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
