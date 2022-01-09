Angela (Angie) Renee Addington, 58, unexpectedly went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, January 7, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
Psalm 34:4 says I sought the Lord, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.
Angie, of the Baptist Faith, attended First Baptist Church of Dungannon, VA and had a passion for her church and mission work. She enjoyed life and loved spending time with her family and friends. Angie’s special bond with her fur babies Tanner (Tan Tan) and Frankie brought great pleasure to her life. She was a graduate of Coeburn High School and Clinch Valley College (UVA-Wise). She was a former employee of Verizon and retired from Wallens Ridge State Prison.
Angie is survived by her daughter Beth (Darren) Rice of Kingsport TN; Special Bonus children- Jessica (Aaron) Tipton of Gate City, VA and Wes (Kellina) Hutson of Clarksville, TN; her mother, Frances Addington of Wise, VA; Brothers, Brandon (Leslie) Addington of Wise, VA, Greg (Tina) Addington of Coeburn VA; Nephews, Brayden Addington and Jordan Hughes (Cassidy) of Wise, VA, Dominque Robinette of Coeburn, VA, Zac Robinette (Lillian) of NC, Niece, Andrea Addington of Coeburn, VA; Special Grand fur babies Coco and RZR; Loving Companion- Terry Ramsey of Wise, VA; and a host of beloved friends.
Angie’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at Dungannon First Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 5pm Dungannon, VA with pastor Larry Beavers officiating. Special Music will be provided by Chris Holder and Journey Home. Family requests all who attend the service to please wear masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of SWVA PO Box 576 Coeburn VA 24230 or Dungannon Baptist Church PO Box 289 Dungannon, VA 24245.