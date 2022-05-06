MT. PLEASANT, SC - Angela Blakely Bevins, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Mt. Pleasant, SC after a brief illness. Angie was born in Greeneville, TN, she resided in Kingsport and was a Sullivan High School graduate, class of 1971. She attended ETSU, earning her BS degree and later she received an online degree from American Military University. For the past 16 years she was employed as circulation technician at Joint Base Charleston Library. Angie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Order of the Eastern Star, Summerville, SC Chapter 143 and had been a life-time member of OES for over 50 years.
Angie is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Beryl (Connie) Blakely; and brother, Beryl Blakley, Jr. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Michael Bevins; her daughter, Rebekah Tumlinson and husband, David; her grandson, Corwin Tumlinson; her sister-in-law, Stephanie Blakley; four aunts and many cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm on Monday, May 9th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
