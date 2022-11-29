KINGSPORT - Andy Rhoten, 77, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Andy was born on February 28, 1945, in Pennington Gap, VA, to the late Will and Josie Harless Rhoten. Andy was an extremely hard worker and retired after successfully building his own contracting business concentrating primarily on commercial flooring and painting. He had a hand in working on many of the commercial development projects in the Tri-Cities region. Andy was generous, had a great sense of humor and loved his family unconditionally. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Andy attended Gravelly Baptist Church.

