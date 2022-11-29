KINGSPORT - Andy Rhoten, 77, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Andy was born on February 28, 1945, in Pennington Gap, VA, to the late Will and Josie Harless Rhoten. Andy was an extremely hard worker and retired after successfully building his own contracting business concentrating primarily on commercial flooring and painting. He had a hand in working on many of the commercial development projects in the Tri-Cities region. Andy was generous, had a great sense of humor and loved his family unconditionally. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Andy attended Gravelly Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Ely and Wilma Rhoten and a brother, Donnie Gibson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Joyce Parsons Rhoten; sons, Greg Rhoten (Kristi), David “Keith” Rhoten (Cindy), Charles “Chuck” Rhoten (Scarlett) and Matthew Rhoten (Lacey); six grandchildren, Austin (Lindsy), Mercedes (Alex), Jordan (Jordan), Madison, Mia and Andrew Reid; six great grandchildren, Heidi, Jaelyn, Gunner, Nolan, Dominic and Hudson; sisters, Barbara Middleton (Rick) and Gay Rhoten (James); brothers, Woodrow Rhoten (Brenda) and Clyde Rhoten; several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Andy’s life will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor David Salley officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 2, 2022, in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet graveside at 12:45 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.