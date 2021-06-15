BRISTOL, TN - Andrew Scott Tipton, 44, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2021 after a brief illness. The family was by his side praying for his recovery until his last moment on earth.
He was born May 29, 1977 in Sullivan County, TN and also lived in South Carolina, Alaska, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida and Georgia, making so many friends and having so many adventures along the way.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, William E. Tipton and Inez Tipton, Omer W. Franklin and Rebecca Franklin; and uncle, Billy Tipton.
Andrew is survived by a loving family who will miss him terribly; daughter, Ashlyn Tipton; parents, Doug and Carolyn Tipton; sister Chanda Churchill and husband Clay; niece, Lauren Moody; and nephew Riley Tipton, all of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; aunt, Carole Tipton of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; cousin, Chris Canipe of Jacksonville, FL; uncle and aunt, Mike and Cindy Franklin of St. Simons Island, GA; and cousin, Kelli McPherson of St. Simons Island, GA; and cousin, Will McPherson of Gray, TN.
He was an avid fisherman – one of his proudest moments was catching a four foot shark from the beach in Florida. Andrew could fix almost anything. He was a very skilled amateur chef. Andrew was happiest when he was spending time with his family or doing something outdoors. His 17-year-old daughter was the apple of his eye.
His family draws great comfort knowing that he has joined all four of his grandparents in eternal peace and love. We also have hope in the fact the donation of his organs will help other families and bring them joy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home in the chapel.
Andrew will be laid to rest following the service in the Garden of the Well with Pastor Allen Buckles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Andrew’s honor to Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, 624 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620.
Online condolences may be made to the Tipton family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Tipton family.