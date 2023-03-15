BIG STONE GAP, VA - Andrew S. McFarland, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Mar. 13, 2023, at his home.
He was a 2008 graduate of Appalachia High School and was a band member at UVA-Wise. Andrew attended First Christian Church in Big Stone Gap.
Andrew McFarland was a kind and thoughtful soul with a contagious smile that would light up a room. Whenever you were around Andrew you could always find yourself laughing. He will be missed and remembered by the many lives that he touched. As many of you know Andrew was very persistent in his ways. When he had something on his mind to tell you, you were definitely going to hear it until he was satisfied that you had heard it all. From zombies to crypto currency, it was un-telling the conversation you were about to have. Oh, did I mention Andrew had an imagination bigger than this world. He was taken home too soon. His family hopes he is riding his dream Bugatti through the heavily golden gates and playing on the blissful clouds with the heavenly drummers. His personality was like the drums he played, larger than life. Everyone could see his personality before he entered the room. He left behind so many people here on earth that will miss him immensely, but we are happy that he is home.
Mommy will always remember your smiling face.
Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Steve McFarland; step-father, Randy Johnson; paternal grandparents, Edward and Susanna McFarland; and aunts, Connie McFarland and Rebecca “Becky” Fannon.
Surviving are his mother, Elizabeth “Sissy” Johnson, Big Stone Gap; sisters, Brittany Markis (Todd), Auburn, Ala. and Sarah Johnson, of the home; step-brother, Brandon Johnson, Seminary Community; maternal grandparents, Robert “Shorty” and Mary Fannon, Dryden, Va.; uncle, Jonathan Fannon (Arielle), Dryden, Va.; aunt, Deborah McFarland; cousins, Justice Fannon, Shelbie Fannon, Hadley Fannon, Holden Fannon, Melissa (Scott) Morgan; and a special child, Liam Smith.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The memorial service will follow at 7:00pm with Greg Townsend, Minister, officiating.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the McFarland family.
