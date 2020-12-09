Andrew Michael Barrett peacefully departed this life December 7, 2020, at the age 89. Born June 10, 1931, in Surgoinsville TN to Coy Emmet Barrett and Flora Walters Barrett.
Preceded by parents and brothers, Gradey, Coy and Roy Barrett; sisters, Mollie Jean Stapleton and Kathrine Datson; his first wife, Gisele Barrett and stepdaughter, Donna Fultz.
Survivors left to cherish his memory his wife, Corina Absher Barrett; step children, Michael, Roger (Pam), John (DeAnn), Allen (Kim) Fultz, Aneita (Tom) Beair and Patricia Ward; fourteen step grandchildren; 24 Great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Andrew a retired Air Force veteran served in Vietnam; including seventeen years retired from Park and Recreation in Hillsboro County Florida.
Afterwards returning to Hawkins County Andrew a devoted member of VFW Post 9754 also served with Hawkins County Color Guard for many years.
Andrew had a caring heart; he always looked after his fellow man. Andy will be dearly missed.
The graveside committal service for Andrew Michael Barrett will be conducted at 1 pm Friday, December 11, 2020, at Bethel Community Cemetery, Surgoinsville with Rev. Scott Farmer officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Hawkins County Color Guard will accord military honors. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Friday.
