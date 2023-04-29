KINGSPORT - Celebration of Life Reception for Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh IV at Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Avenue, Kingsport TN on Saturday May 6th 2:00-4:00 pm.

Come join his family and friends in remembering Jack by sharing your stories and memories with us.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you