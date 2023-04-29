Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh IV Apr 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Celebration of Life Reception for Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh IV at Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Avenue, Kingsport TN on Saturday May 6th 2:00-4:00 pm. Come join his family and friends in remembering Jack by sharing your stories and memories with us. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Dorothy Francis Patterson Leon Clinton Gibbons David “D.L.” Worrell Alan Russell Hubbard Larry C. Estep Mark Maddux Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh IV Alan Russell Hubbard Joanne “Tillie” Memmer Ann Smith