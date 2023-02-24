WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh IV, 87, of Winston-Salem passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Kingsport, TN to the late Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh, III and Edna Grace Ellis Sensabaugh on June 9, 1935. Jack will be remembered for his strength, generosity, and kindheartedness. He worked his way through college at East Tennessee State University, earning a degree in Chemistry. He then served in the Army at Redstone Arsenal until 1959, after which he began his 32-year long career with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company as Principal Scientist. He had a lifelong passion for woodworking, golf, and fishing. He also had quite a talent for home improvement and donated much of his time helping friends and family remodel their homes. Together he, with his wife Wanda combined their talents to create decorative birdhouses that found homes all over the US and overseas. Jack’s hardworking tenacious attitude and welcoming spirit was an inspiration to everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by all of us who knew and loved him. Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Rhea Sensabaugh. He is survived by his children, Sharon Joyce Sensabaugh, Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh (Marilyn), and Lettitia Sensabaugh Iruela; grandchildren, Megan Marie D'Allura, Daniel Clayton Young (Gena), Kristen Rhae D’Allura, Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh VI; great grandchild, Cody Daniel Young; sisters, Mary Linda Couch, Vivian Kay Bishop, and Sally Bo Parker (Jim). A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Memorials may be made to ETSU Foundation, Dept. of Chemistry, P.O. Box 70721, Kingsport, TN 37614-1710; or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, 3655 Reed St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com