KINGSPORT - Andrea Louise Dallas of Kingsport, TN, beloved Mother and Grandmother, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2021 with family at her bedside.
Andrea was born on March 22, 1944 in Houston, TX. She was the daughter of the late Ruth Annette Gola and Andrew Biard, Jr.
Andrea is preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Bruce Dallas. She leaves to cherish her memories, 5 children. Tony Norton, Wendy James, Robert Probst, and Patricia Probst all of Kingsport, TN; Shawn Dallas and wife Frances of Winston Salem, NC. 3 grandchildren, Sarah, Amelie and Heyden as well as 2 great grandchildren, Lucas and Levi.
A private memorial service will be held for family.