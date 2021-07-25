KINGSPORT - Amy Tankersley Hamilton, age 49, of Kingsport, born, November 12, 1971, passed away on July 24, 2021 at her home with her mother by her side. Amy fought a battle for 3 years with Scleroderma and most recently with cancer. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Northeast State Community College. She also attended Tennessee Tech University. Amy was employed at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport for 20+ years.
She was preceded in death by her daddy, William L. Tankersley; grandparents, William and Lillian Bush and Elige and Eula Tankersley; uncles, Gene Bush and Hubert Inman; aunt, Carolyn Watson; and cousin, Frankie Bush.
She is survived by her mother, Louise Bush Tankersley; her golden doodle, Finn; aunts and uncles, Debbie Pridemore (Wally), Pamela Alexander (Terry), Michael E. Bush (Gay) and Kay Bush, all of Kingsport, Phyllis Inman and Tommy Tankersley (Patsy) of Danville, VA, and Billy Watson of Eden, NC; several cousins; special friends, Whitney Morton, Tina Tomlinson, Cindy Bennett, Angel Duncan Smith, Amy Robinette, Michelle France, Joanna Jones, Samantha Dettor, Holly Thomsen, Holly Peterson, Astrid Peterson, Christy Hollingsworth, Lois Kirkus, Donna Jackson, Sarah Jane Weatherford, Sharon and Hunter Perkins, Charles and Tammy Thompson and Joe and Connie Slaughter; and love of her life, Kevin Hamilton.
The family would like to thank Ballad Health Hospice, especially nurses, Nikki, Angie and Skye, for their love and support for Amy.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm.
