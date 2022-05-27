CHURCH HILL – Amy Gail Cassell (Harris), 53, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Amy’s memory to Isaiah 117 House at P.O. Box 842 Elizabethton, TN 37644 or www.isaiah117house.com/donate.
