CHURCH HILL – Amy Gail Cassell (Harris), 53, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Amy was born in Kingsport but lived in Church Hill most of her life. She was a lifelong community servant who loved helping people and doing the Lord’s work. She worked for the State of Tennessee for many years with the Department of Child Services. Amy was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, and a loving friend to all who were blessed to know her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ina Ruth Epps Harris; brother-in-law, Ronnie Cassell; father-in-law, Hubert Cassell.
Amy is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Gregory Scott Cassell; sons, Alec and Brady Cassell; father, Kenneth Wayne Harris (Peggy); mother-in-law, Rita Cassell; brothers, Tracy Harris (Christy) and Todd Harris (Crystal); god brother Josh Hicks (Jessica); step brother, Steven Brickey (Tina); sister-in-law, Debbie DeSpain (Skot); brother-in-law, Mark Cassell (Melinda); nieces, Emerald Webb, Traci Renee Smith, Johnna Cassell, Christy Cassell, and Dani Brickey; nephews, Christopher Harris, Logan Johnson, Jordan Cassell, and Justin Cassell; best friends, Julie Trent, and Greg and Shannon Childress; her especially close cousin, Terry Snyder; god daughter, Emerald Gail Mayes; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, loving family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Amy’s memory to Isaiah 117 House at P.O. Box 842 Elizabethton, TN 37644 or www.isaiah117house.com/donate.
