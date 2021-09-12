FORT BLACKMORE, VA – Amy Deniece Lawson Quillen, 47, of Ft. Blackmore, VA passed unexpectedly from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 10, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Midway, VA with Bro. Rick Quillen officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. The family asks if you are experiencing any illness symptoms to please wear a mask.
