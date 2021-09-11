FORT BLACKMORE, VA – Amy Deniece Lawson Quillen, 47, of Ft. Blackmore, VA passed unexpectedly from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Amy was born in Sullivan County and was a 1992 graduate of Gate City High School. Amy was a dedicated Christian and strived daily to be closer in her walk with God. She was a loving wife, daughter, niece, and cousin. All who knew Amy could not help but love her. Her kindness and compassion were evident that she was truly a virtuous woman.
Amy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Norman (Bud) and Nancy Tate; and her paternal grandparents, Pat and Annie Lawson.
Amy is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 29 years, Shannon Quillen; parents, Roger and Sandra Lawson of Ft. Blackmore as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Midway, VA with Bro. Rick Quillen officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. The family asks if you are experiencing any illness symptoms to please wear a mask.
To leave an online message for the Quillen family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Quillen family.