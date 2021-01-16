NICKELSVILLE, VA - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Amy Catherine Williams, 56, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on January 15, 2021.
She was born in Sullivan County, TN on April 21, 1964 to Ruth Fields and the late Howard Fields.
Amy treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a vibrant personality and loved to laugh, and it was often the contagious type of laughter where everyone in the room would join. She made friends everywhere she went, and she never met anyone who she could not have a conversation with.
In addition to her father, her sister, Joy Pendleton preceded her in death.
She will be deeply missed and survived by her mother, Ruth Fields; children, Neal Williams, and Leah Williams; brothers, Eddie Fields, and Michael Fields; partner, Tim Curtis; and many others who loved her.
A casual drop by gathering to celebrate her life will be held in lieu of a service, at her family home at any time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family requests that everyone who attends please wear a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
An online guest register is available for the Williams family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Amy Catherine Williams.