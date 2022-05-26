Amy Blevins, 56, passed away peacefully at her home on May 24, 2022, after a long battle with an illness.
She was a 1983 graduate of Sullivan North High School, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Virginia Intermont.
She is preceded in death by her father, Bob Allen, grandparents James and Mae Sparks and Gray and Bessie Allen, and special friends Michael Parker, Robin Hammonds and Cindy Smith.
She is survived by her mother, Marlene Allen, daughters Morgan Craigmire, Kacey (Michael) Blevins. Grandchildren Braelyn Sexton, Kaylen Blevins, Avery Hayes, Abby Hayes, and Kennedee Farmer. Brother Chris Allen. Uncles Jeff (Vicki) Sparks, Dr. Jim (Duda) Sparks. Aunt Mary Easley. Special friends Justin Sexton, Jaime Gilliam, Shalyn Reynolds and Ashley Wright.
There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, May 28th at Calvary Baptist Church, 1238 Pine Street, Kingsport, TN. We will receive family and friends from 3 pm – 5 pm, with a service immediately following.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Suncrest Hospice for their continued care, and a special thanks to RN Michele Crenshaw.